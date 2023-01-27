The new “EEG” reality boys include beauty queens, high-level athletes, models and influencers, who will be led by the ‘historical warriors’.

“EEG” He has already defined which new reality boys will be the members of the 2023 season. These are in turn divided into five teams (Tarapoto, Lima, Chiclayo, Arequipa and foreigners), which will be led by the ‘historical warriors’. Among the new competitors are well-known figures such as Miss Peru candidate Mei Azo. In the following lines you will be able to know which delegation each participant belongs to since she dedicated herself before entering “This is war”.

EEG: Tarapoto

Cristian Novoa Arrue He is the older brother of Makarena Novoa. Before his admission to “EEG”, he studied at the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the National University of San Martin (UNSM), in Tarapoto. Parallel to this, he worked as an instructor in a gym, as well as modeling for some local advertising campaigns. He also has experience as a TV host in his city.

In addition to overcoming the physical circuit, Cristian Novoa He qualified for the final of the casting of “Esto es Guerra 10 años”, showing his acting skills.

Nora Makarena Novoa Arrué He studied at the UNSM School of Administration. She was also chosen beauty queen for the 39th Anniversary of the National University of San Martín, in 2018. And before that, in 2016, she was presented as a candidate for Miss Teen Model San Martín.

The new member of “EEG” also worked as a hostess and model of well-known nightclubs from Tarapotina. Makarena Novoa enjoys some popularity on social networks: in Facebook it has 11,587 followers; in Instagram, with 112 thousand followers; and in TikTok, with 95,500 followers.

On the other hand, the member of the Tarapoto team of “EEG”, Makarena Novoa She is the mother of a two-year-old boy, Marcus, born from her relationship with the businessman, Jesús Díaz.

Miguel Richter Rojas, 23 years old, he is in the eighth cycle of Business Administration and International Business at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC).

In 2021, Miguel Richter was selected Mister Trendy World Peru and, the following year, in July, he debuted as a bodybuilder in the Miss and Mister Peru Ucayali 2022 National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, where he received an honorary diploma.

EEG: Chiclayo

Piero Arenas TorresHe is 20 years old and, since he was 12, he has been playing soccer in different teams in Lambayeque. From 2016 to 2018, he played in the club championships as Deportivo Pomalca. During an interview for “You are in all”, the warrior stated that he was interested in dabbling in modeling.

Nadia Collantes, 25 years old, he studied International Business at the Señor de Sipán University. From the age of eight, he began to practice athletics. At 12 he earned his first gold and silver medals in the hurdles, high jump, long jump, and relay races. “I am the national runner-up in the high jump and hurdles test 2011 and 2012”, she recounted in “You are in all”.

Raul Carpena, 19 years old, she started practicing sailor at the age of 3. Currently, she is a two-time national and world champion of the northern marinera. He traveled to Spain and Italy to give classes and was summoned by the salsa group Septeto Acarey to participate in the video clip “I lost her”, released in July 2022.

EEG: Lime

Mei Azo, 26 years old, she graduated from the Business Administration degree at the Antenor Orrego Private University (UPAO), in Piura. Her first approach to beauty pageants was her being chosen Miss Paita 2012; She was a candidate three consecutive times for Miss Peru. She was second runner-up in Miss Mesoamerica International 2022. She works as a motivational coach, in addition to having experience as a host in the Albricias program “Let’s shine together.” According to what she said, she spent the last few months doing physical resistance training with the aim of entering “EEG”.

Mei Azo was second runner-up in the Miss Mesoamerica International 2022. Photo: Mei Azo/Instagram

Onelia Molina —her full name is Onelia Antuaneth Molina Quequezana— and she is known for being the fiancée of ex-soccer player Diego Chavarri.

In 2020, Onelia Molina She graduated as a dentist from the Catholic University of Santa María de Arequipa. In addition to working as an influencer (she has 64,100 followers on Instagram and 95,000 on TikTok), she also hosts activations and advertising events.

Chevy—whose real name is Yojhan Escamilo Cartagena— is 25 years old and made headlines when he was linked to Michelle Soifer, after being caught in her apartment, in February 2022. At that time, ‘Chevy’ belonged to the dance group of the interpreter of “Killer Bombshell”. He was also part of the group “Los Chicos Tentación”. He works as an entertainer at nightclubs and, before that, he dedicated himself to soccer by playing in the youth category of Alianza Lima.

EEG: Arequipa

Pablo Boza is a law student at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences. He is also a high performance athlete. Francisco Boza Dibós, winner of the silver medal in the 1984 Olympic Games, is a member of his family. Before his entry into “EEG” as a warrior, he practiced competitive Olympic wrestling.

Jennifer Ulase Schaus Doria, She is a cousin of Ducelia Echevarría. However, during her presentation on “EEG” she stated that she had no problem measuring herself against the “Powerful of Pozuzo”.

Secondly, jennifer schaus she is the mother of a two-year-old boy, Alessio. In 2019, she graduated with a degree in Administration and International Business from the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC). She also has experience in beauty pageants, she holds the title of Miss Pozuzo 2011, and the crown of Miss Central Jungle 2012.

EEG: Aliens

From Santa Fe (Argentina), Florence Ortola She is a model and social communicator, as well as being a fitness influencer. On Instagram she has 85,300 followers.

Before “This is war”, Flor Ortola was part of the “Football Laboratory” programs of Tigo Sports Bolivia, in 2022, and “Congratulations” on the Pat channel (Bolivia). She also has experience as a reality girl by participating as a gladiator on “Calle 7” (Unitel), in 2021.

Originally from Monagas State (Venezuela), Francisco Figueroa, 25 years old, works in Peru as a personal trainer. He also defines himself as an athlete and a model.

Born in Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), Daleynis Cerpa He obtained his Master’s degree in Performing Arts from the Institución Universitaria Bellas Artes y Ciencias de Bolívar, in 2021.

Daley Cerpa She is also a sought-after model and influencer, with 69,500 followers on Instagram. She starred in the video clip “Fire” by Luister The Voice, in 2021. And the following year, he appeared in the video “Ella Bailó” by the urban singer Ricardo Lopez ‘Rilo’.