The NAS checks gave negative results. There is no element in the family business that can explain the death of Gerardina Corsano

The woman ended up in hospital with serious symptoms, together with her husband. Gerardina Corsano’s situation is fell to his death. While Angelo Mennino was hospitalized and after the necessary treatment, fortunately, he is could go home.

They had been to dinner in a pizzeria in Ariano Irpino. For this reason, the investigators immediately thought about the possibility that the two could have been victims of a crime botulinum poisoning. The premises were seized and the owners registered in the register of suspects. However, after the necessary checks, no traces of botulinum were found in the food present in the pizzeria and in that consumed by the wife and husband that evening. There was no element that could explain what happened. The pizzeria was released from seizure and attention shifted tofarm by Angelo Mennino.

Investigators thought it was possible pesticide poisoning. However, the controls of the Nas of Salerno also gave negative outcome. What happened to Gerardina Corsano and Angelo Meninno remains shrouded in mystery.

Gerardina Corsano: we continue to investigate in every direction

The police continue to investigate in every direction, to try to shed light on the woman’s sudden death. They also seized the entire family’s cell phones, hoping to find useful clues to the investigations. The results of the autopsy carried out on the lifeless body of Gerardina Corsano will be fundamental. The medical examiner’s report will arrive in 60 days.

Also to be clarified is the position of the emergency room doctor, who, after the arrival of the wife and husband, has them discharged with treatment for gastroenteritis. Could more in-depth tests and more adequate treatments have saved Gerardina Corsano’s life?