Nicolás Trotta met this Sunday with the Ministers of Education of Santa Fe, Mendoza and the City of Buenos Aires, districts that have already announced that they will not abide by the suspension of face-to-face classes provided for in the new decree with restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The Province of Buenos Aires and Entre Ríos also participated, which will comply with the restrictions but have areas with a high level of epidemiological alert.

The meeting, called on Saturday as a matter of urgency, was specified by Zoom. The Minister of Education of the Nation he connected ten minutes late and he avoided entering into confrontation in the face of some criticism that was exposed to the national administration, especially from Mendoza.

The most relevant part of the meeting, which lasted almost two hours, was a promise that Trotta anticipated without too many details: that the national government is analyzing providing resources to the provinces to comply with the virtuality of the classes, in a future scenario.

From the Nation they promised to give more details this tuesday, the day that another meeting of the Federal Council of Education will take place.

According to sources involved, the meeting passed in a monotone tone, only interrupted by a moment of rispidity.

It was when the head of the General Directorate of Schools of Mendoza, José Thomas would have raised certain reproaches to Trotta considering that the national response always be the closing of activities, when in each province there are disparate epidemiological situations.

The Minister of Education avoided answering him. His Buenos Aires counterpart, the general director of Culture and Education, Agustina Vila, followed the debate with attention and surprised those connected by the number of cigarettes you smoked during the virtual meeting.

The meeting had been called by the national government to analyze strategies for pedagogical continuity after the entry into force of DNU 287/2021, which extends the suspension until May 21.

The call had surprised the Buenos Aires government and Minister Soledad Acuña herself, who had been trying for more than 15 days to respond to Trotta’s request for a meeting. The Buenos Aires official was notified of the videoconference only on Saturday afternoon.

Before entering the meeting, Trotta had reaffirmed the need to suspend face-to-face classes.

“For us it is very important to be aware of the complexity of the situation; This is no time to doubt, speculate, it is time to make decisions“said the national education minister.

“They are measures very similar to those that have been taken in other parts of the world at different times,” justified the official, in dialogue with TN.

For his part, the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel, responded to Trotta and reaffirmed that the City will continue with the face-to-face modality at the initial and primary levels.

“We do not speculate with none of the decisions we make. Our main conviction is education. Those who say that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta decides to be present for a presidential campaign tell them that they are wrong, “Miguel answered in radio statements.

Felipe Miguel, between Rodriguez Larreta and Santilli. He reaffirmed that schools will remain open in the City. Photo Federico López Claro

In line with Larreta’s statements, the City’s Chief of Staff reiterated that “there is no greater contagion” with open schools. “It is not a risky place that justifies suspending the presence,” he remarked.

For this reason, he assured that “in the City we will have presence.” And clarified: “We are not in contempt this Monday with schools open. “

The classrooms, again in controversy

Face-to-face education was one of the activities affected by DNU 241 that Alberto Fernández and his entire cabinet signed on April 16, due to the rise in coronavirus infections.

Among all those restrictions, the suspension of face-to-face classes throughout Argentina stood out. This point aroused strong rejection from the community of parents of students, as well as from political sectors that prefer to protect education.

After the decree of April, another chapter was opened due to presence. In the City, the classrooms are still open. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Then, the City Government presented an amparo before the Supreme Court of Justice, which has not yet been issued on the matter.

On the other hand, the Chamber of Appeals in Administrative Litigation ordered the classrooms to be kept open, one day before the DNU 241 order on schools came into effect.

After the new decree, published this Saturday in the Official Gazette, the Buenos Aires authorities reaffirmed that the classes will be face-to-face. Meanwhile, they trust that the supreme court will settle the discussion with a favorable ruling at the beginning of this week.

For now, the attorney Eduardo Casal signed a favorable opinion on face-to-face education, in which he declared unconstitutional and “lack of foundation” the intervention of the national government.

