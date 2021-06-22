The meeting was also attended by the Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Najla Al-Manqoush, and the Libyan Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Jamal Al-Barq.

The meeting was devoted to coordinating political positions at the “Berlin 2” conference, which begins on Wednesday, and emphasizing the principles of the national unity government in its initiative that will be announced at the conference, as well as to emphasize the road map resulting from the Libyan Dialogue Forum in Geneva.

Dabaiba stressed the positive German role towards the Libyan crisis throughout its various stages, expressing his aspiration to continue at the same pace.

Earlier, Germany called with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, concerned countries and organizations participating in the “Berlin 1” conference to participate in the second conference.

The conference aims to discuss developments in Libya and the progress that has been made at the political level, as well as discussing priority files for the security and stability of Libya, foremost of which is the removal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and militias, and the holding of elections on their scheduled date next December.