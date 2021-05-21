What did the Lebanese President say about Hariri’s formation of the government?

President Michel Aoun sent a letter to the Lebanese Parliament regarding his opinion on the ability of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to form a new government.

The Lebanese President expressed his belief that the Prime Minister-designate “is unable to form a government capable of saving the country from its financial crisis. The message was read in Parliament today, Friday, and will be discussed tomorrow, Saturday.”

The letter, seen by Reuters, comes after months of political negotiations in a country where loyalties are governed by sectarian tendencies.

The caretaker government has been temporarily managing the country’s affairs since its resignation after a massive explosion in a warehouse in Beirut port last August. The explosion further complicated the task of saving the country’s economy.

In his message, President Aoun wrote, “It has become evident that the President-designate is unable to form a government capable of salvation and meaningful communication with foreign financial institutions, international funds and donor countries.”

Hariri, who previously headed several previous governments like his late father Rafik Hariri, attended the parliament session on Friday.

Hariri was tasked with forming the government last October, after a former prime minister-designate failed to form a technocratic government.

Western and other donors have said a viable government of technocrats or specialists must be formed before the funds can be provided. Talks with the International Monetary Fund have faltered