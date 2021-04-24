Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

With her black shawl and during the day of the blessed month of Ramadan, she could not imagine the need for Rida in light of her thinking about how to return to her home to feed her children and choosing to get off instead of taking transportation due to lack of money, to open up the energy of fate for her, a few minutes through a program broadcast on YouTube and she became the most famous woman in Egypt Or, as they were called “the lady of the lawful livelihood.”

The need Rida appeared in a video broadcast by the well-known street presenter Ahmed Raafat, and she answers a question, earning about 3 thousand Egyptian pounds (about 800 dirhams), and then responds to him automatically: “This is the money that is permissible, my son .. I’m not tired about it (I’m not tired to get On her) », and as soon as the video spread, all Egyptians searched for her to get to know her and her family and try to help her make her life better.

El Hajja Reda reveals that she works in the field of puff pastry, so she becomes in the morning to stand in places where transportation is collected or even to go to homes, this happens throughout the day since the death of her husband is ill, an attempt to raise her children with halal livelihood, and with all the fatigue that she suffered, she did not ask anyone but His livelihood or help unjustly.

6 children raised by Hajjah Rida, according to her statement to “Al-Ittihad”. Nevertheless, she hopes for them more than her, 30 years of work and care for the husband before his death, and then completing the message with the children, as she hopes to fulfill her greatest wish in the Hajj to the Sacred House of God in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia, noting that it had received many calls for help, but thanked everyone and preferred to continue to have a livelihood in the same way.

She did not imagine or see the need for Rida, the clips of the program that were broadcast to her, as she got the money on her time and left quickly for her children, especially since she only needed two pounds to return to him. God blessed with this money, and then she felt that he provided for Ramadan and the children in a day that was difficult and full of fatigue I felt that God’s care surrounded us at all times.