Lapid explained, at the beginning of the meeting with his counterpart American Anthony Blinken In Rome, that Israel has “Severe reservations about the agreement on the Iranian nuclear deal that is being prepared in Vienna,” which Washington is seeking to reach.

The Israeli minister added: “We believe that the way to discuss these differences is direct and professional dialogues, and not in press conferences.”

He continued, “In recent years, mistakes have been made,” referring to the rapprochement between former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the American Republican Party, and added, “We will fix those mistakes together.”

On the other hand, he said Blinken said his country has “a partnership and cooperation based on common interests with Israel.”

He added, “Our support is strong for establishing normal relations between Israel and its neighbors,” noting that he supports the agreements concluded by Israel with Arab countries, and hopes that other countries will join.

But he reiterated that “relationship agreements cannot be a substitute for engaging in issues between the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

Blinken revealed that he will talk with his Israeli counterpart about humanitarian aid to Gaza.