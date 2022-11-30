Did the family try to sidetrack the investigation after the disappearance of Saman Abbas? Here’s what the investigators found over the hole

The results of the DNA on the body recovered in Novellara are awaited, but the odds are Saman Abbas they are already very tall. The body was well preserved, despite a year and a half having passed.

Credit: Who has seen it

They have been identified same clothes which the 18-year-old Pakistani was wearing on the day of her disappearance.

But as the Chief Prosecutor of Reggio Emilia himself explained, the try queen will be only that of DNA.

For months and months, researchers scoured the area, never being able to find any trace of the girl. The body found was located buried at a depth of about 3 meters, near an abandoned and ruined farmhouse, not far from the family home.

Above that hole, the investigators found rubble, debris and even an old refrigerator thrown. As if someone wanted to make believe that it was just an old dump.

Saman Abbas’ uncle decided to talk

How did the turning point come about after a year and a half? The uncle Danish decided to speak and to indicate the place of burial.

From the testimonies of one of the cousins, however, it would have emerged that it was Danish a to choke Saman Abbas, while he and his other cousin there they held firm. A plan that, however, would have been devised by father Shabbar. The latter was arrested in Pakistan several days ago.

The last suspect, the mother Nazia, is still fugitive.

Saman Abbas may finally have found peace. The certainty that it is her will come in a few days, after the results of the DNA tests. Autopsy tests will also be carried out, which will establish the certain cause of death.

During the excavations, the researchers also found two bottles, a cigarette butt and pieces of fabric, which will come analysed.

Among the finds, there is also the sweatshirt of Uncle Danish, on which they were found traces of blood.