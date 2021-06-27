During the meeting, the Bahraini Foreign Minister congratulated Lapid on his assumption of the position of Foreign Minister in Israel, reviewing aspects of joint bilateral cooperation and ways to develop relations between the two countries to meet common aspirations within the framework of the Declaration of Support for Peace signed between them.

Al-Zayani stressed the importance of continuing to support efforts aimed at bringing peace to the region, achieving the aspirations of its peoples for security, stability and prosperity, and expediting the launch of talks to resolve the Palestinian issue in accordance with the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions.

Lapid also stressed the importance of pushing bilateral relations towards broader horizons to strengthen relations between the two countries at all levels to serve common interests, pointing to Israel’s interest in developing bilateral cooperation with Bahrain in various fields.

During the meeting, they discussed the political and security developments in the region, in addition to issues of common interest at the regional and international levels, including the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and efforts being made to calm the situation and maintain the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and work to enhance security and stability. and the establishment of permanent and comprehensive peace to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region for growth and prosperity

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Nasser Mohammed Al Balushi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Italy, and the delegation accompanying the Minister of Foreign Affairs.