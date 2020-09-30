In the drawers that you open Begoña Sánchez Chillón there is a world that no longer exists, the last testimony of a memorable adventure. Between 1912 and 1936, two artists, Juan Cabré and Francisco Benítez, traveled through Spain on a donkey in search of the first works of art of humanity, made tens of thousands of years ago on rock canvases. “Many of the cave paintings have disappeared. The only witness is this collection ”, explains the biologist in the archives of the National Museum of Natural Sciences, in Madrid. Cabré and Benítez risked their lives on goat cliffs to trace the paintings directly from the originals, with pencil and vegetable paper. “Here we have 2,200 of his rubbings. Some of them still had dirt from the cave walls, ”says Sánchez Chillón.

Just a week ago, a team of Australian archaeologists announced the discovery in an Indonesian cavern of the world’s oldest figurative work of art: a painting of eight human silhouettes hunting wild boars and buffalo. The author or authors painted the scene at least 43,900 years ago. They were people who already had the ability to invent fictional stories and perhaps also magical thinking. Or even religious. Perhaps they already had their own gods. The new Indonesian painting raises many questions. And in the centennial traces of Cabré and Benítez there may be some answers.

“Rock art is the first language, the first way of transmitting concepts, with a vocation to endure. The big question is what concepts they were ”, explains the archaeologist Marcos Garcia Diez, from the Complutense University of Madrid. Prehistorians have been hypothesizing since 1879, when the eight-year-old girl María Sanz de Sautuola discovered the amazing animals painted in the Cantabrian cave of Altamira. “The rocks seemed to roar. There, in red and black, huddled together, glossy from seeping water, were the bison, enraged or at rest. A thousand-year-old tremor shook the room ”, wrote the poet Rafael Alberti half a century later.

After the initial controversy over its authenticity, Altamira —pintada 35,000 to 15,000 years ago– it became known as the Palaeolithic Sistine Chapel. In 1903, the French archaeologist Salomon Reinach launched one of the first theories: the inhabitants of the caves painted animals to promote hunting, in a kind of voodoo ritual. The idea lasted decades, but today it squeaks, according to García Diez with an example: the spectacular Gipuzkoan cave of Ekain It looks like a temple dedicated to horses, with dozens painted about 15,000 years ago on its rock walls. But the bones of hunted horses were not found on its soil, but rather of deer and goats.

In the midst of his donkey journeys through Spain, in 1915, the artist Juan Cabré also wondered about the possible meaning of those paintings that he traced from rock to rock. What would such people do there and for many days? Well, they lived off hunting: thinking about it, about the means of obtaining it and preparing it, “he wrote. That idea of ​​decoration out of boredom has also died. “Art for art’s sake was another of the first theories and today it is rejected,” explains García Diez, who is about to publish the book The art. The first images (Diario de Atapuerca), on the appearance of iconography.

Begoña Sánchez Chillón opens another of her drawers, with the help of Mónica Vergés, the head of the Archive of the National Museum of Natural Sciences. Next, schematic figures of women with a giant vulva and men with a large dangling penis appear. “This is one of the first prehistoric childbirth scenes,” says Sánchez Chillón, pointing to one of the female forms, with another figurine between her legs.

What the biologist shows is a drawing made a century ago during one of Francisco Benítez’s donkey expeditions, but the original was made about 6,000 years ago in Peña Escrita, a rock shelter over 900 meters high in Fuencaliente (Ciudad Real), in the heart of the Sierra Morena. There are the first cave paintings documented in Spain, a century before Altamira. A cure, Fernando López de Cárdenas, found them during a mineral hunting excursion in 1783. The artistic abilities of prehistoric humans were so unexpected that the priest classified these vulva and penis scrawls as “Gentile hieroglyphs”, possibly Phoenician or Carthaginian.

In Peña Escrita, the enigmatic figures are usually divided into pairs of a woman with a man. This duality is also behind one of the most daring and disturbing hypotheses about the meaning of Palaeolithic art: the structuralist theory, defended by the French prehistorian André Leroi-Gourhan in the second half of the 20th century. According to his statistics, the cave paintings were not distributed randomly, but formed binary structures, with the horse-bison pair representing the male / female duality. Her works opened the door to interpret the paintings as the same mythological narratives repeated in different caves.

“All these hypotheses can be partially valid in some cases. Rock art is a visual language that would have a contingent meaning depending on the situation ”, says the archaeologist Roberto Ontañón, director of Prehistoric Caves of Cantabria. “What is clear is that they did not paint what they saw. Just six or seven animal species represent 90% of the Paleolithic pantheon. They are not portraits of the natural. They are symbols. They are the structuring principles of a cosmogony ”, ditch. “But its meaning is still the million dollar question.”

The archaeologist Ines Domingo, from the University of Barcelona, ​​pursues new approaches. The first prehistorians, he explains, came to Australia at the end of the 19th century in search of aboriginal populations, then considered “living fossils” that could finally confess the meaning of rock art. Thus was born the theory of totemism, which postulated that paintings served to identify with an animal and absorb its energy.

“Few questioned at that time that those premises were clearly racist and denied the evolution and history of human groups that live as much in the present as we do, and that have evolved over more than 50,000 years,” Domingo warned in a scientific article in 2017. The archaeologist’s team, however, does not renounce the so-called ethnoarchaeology. Her team works with two Aboriginal communities in northern Australia, the Kunwinjku and the Jawoyn of Arnhem Land, who still have connections to the cave paintings painted by their ancestors.

“In these groups, art is used as a means of communication in multiple contexts. It can have a sacred value. Or it can serve for a clan to identify with an animal, just as the Osborne bull can represent the Spanish. We have also seen that evil spirits were painted in the uranium mines, to mark that they were dangerous areas. Or that they painted to tell stories, such as the moment of Creation, and they taught them to children, just as we painted the Three Wise Men, ”explains Domingo, who has been interviewing indigenous Australians since 2001.

“If there is something that the ethnoarchaeological study of the rock art of Arnhem Land reveals to us, it is the impossibility of deciphering the meaning of the art of another culture without having the knowledge of the authors”, he warned in his article. “We are never going to understand Paleolithic art,” he confirms now, in a resigned voice on the other end of the phone.

There remains a man alive who painted Altamira cave: Pedro Saura, Emeritus Professor of Fine Arts at the Complutense University of Madrid. Between 1998 and 2001, Saura and his wife —Matilde Múzquiz, now deceased— painted the replica of the polychrome ceiling that is exposed next to the original cavern with charcoal and iron oxides. “The authors were artists. Some, at the height of Rembrandt, Velázquez or Picasso. After 50 years in caves, I think the authors were very professional, relevant characters ”, says the professor. Another of the classical theories suggests that the painters were shamans, in trance after ritual dances or the ingestion of hallucinogenic substances.

“There is not one Altamira, there are many,” underlines archaeologist Marcos García Diez, who has dated the cave paintings. Over 20,000 years, he explains, there was a first Altamira of signs. Then another phase of red horses. The third stage was deer. And the last one, of bison, about 15,000 years ago. What we see now are those overlapping phases.

“About 15,000 years ago, the caves of northern Spain and southern France were filled with bison. They are narrative languages. And narrative languages ​​are ideologies. And ideologies are distinguished in the territories, ”says García Diez. It is his favorite hypothesis: the creation of symbols to identify the group and mark their terrain. “It is the most natural explanation,” Begoña Sánchez Chillón agrees as she closes one of her drawers.