LThe death of the famous Czech bodybuilder Illia Golem has moved the followers of the discipline around the world. His death was confirmed on Wednesday, September 11, and now we know the details of this unfortunate event.

The well-known fitness world personality was famous for his extreme diets and appearance physique that he reached and that earned him the title of “mutant.”

To maintain her figure, it was well known that she ate up to seven times a day, ingesting up to 16,500 calories, something extraordinary for a normal person, and he also used insulin injections to enhance his physique.

The reasons for the death of Illia Golem

According to local media, his wife tried to revive him when his heart stopped beating while waiting for an ambulance to arrive to provide him with first aid.

The woman gave statements to the media about the last days of the deceased’s life and revealed that it was not possible to restore his health. “I spent every day at his side, with hope, His heart started beating again for two days but the doctor told me that his brain was dead.”.

He also took the opportunity to thank people for their messages after the news: “I thank everyone for their condolences, “It’s very comforting to know that I’m not alone in this world.”

The ‘Golem’ bodybuilding model was initially inspired by figures such as Sylvester Stalone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, there was also concern about the abuse of substances such as Synthol to improve his muscle mass.

