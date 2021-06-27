Baghdad embraces a tripartite summit that brings together The Egyptian President with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

And in his speech during The work of the tripartite summit, Sisi said: “My presence today in Baghdad embodies the strength of the relations between our countries and our peoples, and demonstrates our keenness to support and develop these relations towards broader horizons that emphasize the unity of purpose and destiny, and meet our common interests.”

The Egyptian president added:This historic summit hosted by Iraq, which comes as a continuation of what was achieved during the Cairo and Amman summits, we hope will truly be the inauguration of a new phase of strategic partnership and close cooperation between our countries in an effort to launch in the coming years to the stage of sustainable development and prosperity for our peoples.

From this point, Sisi continued: “From this point, I reaffirm the strength of our commitment to tripartite cooperation between our countries and the high priority that this matter holds for us and the utmost importance we attach to it. Therefore, we seek, and we are confident that this matter constitutes a common goal for all, to embody cooperation.” The trio is among us and put it into practice on the ground by initiating the implementation of the strategic projects package that was agreed upon, with our awareness of the current conditions associated with the outbreak of the Corona pandemic and the accompanying precautionary measures and economic repercussions.

He explained that the summit “is a good opportunity to continue consultation and coordination between us on the most important issues of the region, in light of the successive international and regional developments, which require joint cooperation to confront common challenges and dangers, especially with what we are witnessing of rejected regional interventions that seek to dominate and threaten Arab national security and target Arab countries.” Which calls us to unite and unify the Arab ranks and work to strengthen the Arab role in the various crises in our region.”

On Sunday, the Egyptian president arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in the first visit by an Egyptian president to Iraq in 30 years.