days after Giuliana Rengifo suffered a fall with his dancer George Neyra in the Gisela Valcárcel program at the last gala on October 29, the dancer from “El gran show” published a video on his social networks revealing that he had been fired from the program.

On his Instagram and TikTok accounts, George Neyra posted photos and videos of his rehearsals with different stars from Gisela’s show. Among these publications, he published the video as a complaint. What did the dancer from “The Great Show” say?

What did George Neyra, dancer from “The Great Show” say?

George Neyra published a video on his own TikTok account, titled “Dancer thrown out for falling in El gran show” and with the headline “Noticias ViralesGN”.

“ I just received some news that makes me a little disconcerted and takes me out of frame . I will no longer be at the ‘El gran show’ galas from this Saturday. For all the people who might have thought to see me there, well no, I’m not going to be there,” he said.

Likewise, between smiles of acceptance, Neyra suggested that she has a lot to tell.