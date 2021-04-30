Ali Abdel-Rahman (Cairo) – Sulafa Mimar confirmed to “Dunia Al-Ittihad”, that the scene of harassment is one of the most difficult scenes that she portrayed in the events of the series “Haret Al-Qobba”, in terms of dramatic handling and presentation far from vulgarity, in addition to conveying her artistic sense to the viewer Feeling the pain and brokenness of the character.

Sulafa embodies the personality of a dedicated wife for the sake of her family’s comfort, and is exposed to a shocking situation upon learning of her daughter’s emotional relationship with a young man in the neighborhood, and she tries to find a way out of that crisis without her husband’s knowledge for fear of the repercussions of the situation and the slander of the family’s reputation.

When she goes to the young man’s house to talk to him, he is surprised by the attempt to steal and rape her, and the matter ends up paying him several stabs from her dagger, to escalate events and witness many surprises, and the interaction of viewers and critics with the scene, and the pioneers of social communication praised her dramatic performance in it.

On the other hand, Memaar is preparing to participate in the Shami series “Zali Tawil I Waiyak”, and embodies the character of a businesswoman who searches for love, who has an emotional relationship with someone but fails because of social reality.

The events of the work revolve around love stories that arise from the womb of suffering during the Syrian war, written by Anoud Khaled, directed by Abbas al-Nuri, and co-starring Shukran Murtaja and Asaad Faddah.