Sonu Sood was highly praised on every side for arranging to send migrant laborers to their homes for free in the lockdown caused by Corona virus. Even after this, Sonu Sood has not stopped helping people. Anyone who seeks help from Sonu on social media is immediately ready for it. Now reports are coming that Sonu Sood’s biopic may also be made soon.

However, Sonu has different views on his biopic. Talking to ‘Spotboy’, Sonu has said that she does not think her biopic should be made. Sonu said that it is too early to make a film on his life. He said that he has many goals in his life. However, he admitted that some producers have approached him for a biopic.



When Sonu was asked who would play his character if his biopic was made, Sonu replied that he would prefer to play his character himself. Sonu said that he feels that he has earned this right himself. He also said that his biopic will be made only on the condition that he play his character himself.



Let me tell you that Sonu Sood, who has worked in films in many languages, made a Tamil film debut in 1999. In Hindi films, he made his debut playing the role of Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film Shaheed A Azam. Sonu Sood was last seen in the Hindi film Simba in the role of Villan. Now Sonu will be seen in the upcoming film Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role and Miss World Manushi Chillar will debut in Bollywood before this film.