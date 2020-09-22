When Sonu was asked who would play his character if his biopic was made, Sonu replied that he would prefer to play his character himself. Sonu said that he feels that he has earned this right himself. He also said that his biopic will be made only on the condition that he play his character himself.
Let me tell you that Sonu Sood, who has worked in films in many languages, made a Tamil film debut in 1999. In Hindi films, he made his debut playing the role of Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film Shaheed A Azam. Sonu Sood was last seen in the Hindi film Simba in the role of Villan. Now Sonu will be seen in the upcoming film Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role and Miss World Manushi Chillar will debut in Bollywood before this film.
