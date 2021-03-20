Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi preached an Egyptian citizen whom she met by chance during one of his inspection tours of a development project.

In a video clip that spread on social media, citing a statement issued by the Egyptian presidential spokesperson, Bassam Rady, she met Mrs. Sisi while passing to inspect the place, listened to her and discussed some of the demands that she presented to him about the personal status law.

President El-Sisi assured citizenship that the new amendments to the Personal Status Law will be in the interest of the mother and the family, after she complained to him about her inability to see her grandchildren.

Al-Sisi told Al-Mwatana: We are keen to ensure that the Personal Status Law comes out in a balanced way and provides a balance between all considerations, mothers and fathers.

For its part, the citizen responded to the Egyptian President: “We have no one but you, and God Almighty, and I always support you, you are our beloved and God,” so Sisi thanked her in return.

During his inspection tour, on Friday, President Al-Sisi followed up the projects to develop roads, main axes and the new bridges network in the Al-Shaheed Corridor, and the Shinzo Abe corridor, which connects the Nasr City neighborhood and the East Cairo area to the Fifth Settlement neighborhoods in New Cairo and the new residential and urban settlements, along the Suez Road to the capital. New admin.