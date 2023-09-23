Before Sheyla Rojas had the life of luxury, which he lives today in Mexico and which he shows through his social networks, he did various jobs that did not give him fame. As is known, the influencer was born and raised in Chiclayo, where she met the goalkeeper. Erick Delgadoaccording to himself.

In this context, during a conversation between Eric and the Cute Guadalupe, both revealed that they met Sheyla when she was still living in her hometown. It was due to the late player Gianfranco Espejo that both footballers discovered the model in one of her first jobs before coming to television.

What did Sheyla Rojas work on before coming to television?

The conversation between Erick Delgado and Cuto Guadalupe for the newspaper El Trome touched on various topics and they narrated the experiences they had with the deceased Gianfranco Espejo. This is how the name Sheyla Rojas came up, since apparently Espejo would have been interested in her before she became famous. Both indicated that when the former reality girl from the shows ‘Esto es guerra’ and ‘Combate’ was in Chiclayo, she worked as a sneaker salesperson for the Adidas store.

“I stopped at the Adidas store, do you remember who sold the sneakers, Sheyla (Rojas) was the one who sold there, she worked at Adidas, and Gianfranco pointed out one of them. I remember that situation because that’s how the I met,” he assured Erick Delgado.