Morena's presidential candidate and her allies, Claudia Sheinbaumstated that the break into the Mexican embassy in Ecuador It is a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention.

“It is an affront to diplomacy and international law that is inadmissible. I express all my solidarity and support for President López Obrador in the defense of our sovereignty,” wrote the former head of Government of Mexico City on social networks.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the PAN, PRI and PR, Xochitl Galvezalso set his position after the Ecuadorian Police broke into the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas.

“About what happened at the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador: You may or may not agree with the administration of justice in other countries, but The diplomatic headquarters of any foreign nation are inviolable“, he simply noted.

The presidential candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, stated that this is an attack against the sovereignty of Mexico that should not be tolerated.

“This embassy represents the Mexican State and is inviolable. It is part of our territory,” said the representative of the orange party.

The PRI senator, Beatriz Paredes, was more forceful in her position after the raid on the diplomatic headquarters.

“As President of the Latin American and Caribbean Foreign Relations Commission, I strongly condemn the violent invasion carried out by Ecuadorian security forces at the Mexican Embassy in Quito,” said Paredes, who competed with Gálvez for the opposition candidacy.

“The events have no precedent in the history of Mexico's diplomatic relations with that sister nation; they violate our sovereignty and international law, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to which both countries are signatories.”

The PRI senator expressed her desire that the close and long friendship that both peoples of Mexico and Ecuador have maintained for almost two centuries, be reestablished.

Mexico broke diplomatic relations with the Government of Ecuador after the invasion of that country's Police into the Mexican Embassy in Quito, reported the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena.

“In consultations with President López Obrador, given the flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the injuries suffered by Mexican diplomatic personnel in Ecuador, Mexico announces the immediate breaking of diplomatic relations with Ecuador,” the chancellor expressed to through social networks.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the chancellor to declare diplomatic relations with Ecuador suspended, after the invasion of that country's Police into the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas.

“Alicia Bárcena, our Secretary of Foreign Affairs, has just informed me that police from Ecuador forcibly entered our embassy and detained the former vice president of that country, who was a refugee and processing asylum due to the persecution and harassment he faces. “wrote the president on his social networks.

“This is a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico, which is why I have instructed our chancellor to issue a statement regarding this authoritarian act, proceed legally and immediately declare the suspension of diplomatic relations with the government.” from Ecuador”.

On Friday night, the Ecuadorian Police broke into the Mexican Embassy in that country to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who had been taking refuge in the diplomatic headquarters since December.

The Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of Ecuador reported that Glas was evading an arrest warrant for alleged corruption.

The Government of Mexico had granted political asylum to Jorge Glas and was waiting for Ecuador to grant safe passage to leave that country.

Marcelo Ebrard, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs, stressed that the action of the Ecuadorian government to forcefully enter the Mexican Embassy, ​​detain an asylum seeker and violate national sovereignty is unprecedented.

“I support President López Obrador's decision to suspend relations,” said the former foreign minister.