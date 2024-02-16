Unfortunately, The renowned Italian-Mexican actress and star Aleksandra Aćimović Popović died at the age of 78.better known as Sasha Montenegrowho She was the wife of José López Portillo, President of Mexico during the six-year period 1976 – 1982. The star of the extinct “Cine de ficheras” died of a stroke due to lung cancer that he had been suffering from for some time. and that very few people knew about his illness.

In an interview for the program “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca, The journalist Lolita de la Vega told how her dear friend Sasha Montenegro lived her last years. According to the communicator, after the death of her husband José López Portillo (in February 2004), The actress and vedette remained at home in Temixcoa municipality that is part of the Metropolitan Zone of Cuernavaca, in the state of Morelos, Mexico.

For many of her closest friends, it was difficult to be in communication with Sasha Montenegro. “In recent years, after Don Pepe left, Sasha literally secluded herself in her house in Temixco, she locked herself in her house, she became a fool and she was kept there, none of us found out. that she had lung cancer, this is something that has been truly a shock to me, because I lived with Sasha very important moments in my life and very important moments in her life.

The journalist Lolita de la Vega mentioned that Sasha Montenegro made the decision to isolate herself“she decided to live her last years that way, which I regret, because I loved her dearly and for me these are deeply painful moments, it is very difficult for me to accept that she is no longer here.”

Lolita de la Vega highlighted the great love that Sasha Montenegro had for Nabila and Alexander, children she had with José López Portillo“something that I want to highlight in an important way is that Sasha's madness was her children, they were always the love of her life, she was always aware of them, always loving, tender, truly a great mother, an outstanding woman” . The funeral of the Mexican film actress took place in Temixco, Morelos.

