the brazilian footballer Rodrygo was the protagonist in the final of the Copa del Rey of the real Madridnot only for his performance on the field but also for a gesture that demonstrated his human quality.
During the celebration of Real Madrid’s second goal that would end up giving the team the title, Rodrygo raised his index finger in the shape of an “I”, a gesture that had a very special meaning for a little white fan named Ignacio.
In the days before the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, Rodrygo was finally able to visit Ignacio, a boy who is a faithful follower of the Brazilian, at the Juegaterapia headquarters. They played FIFA23 together, and during the match, Ignacio scored a goal and made a gesture that Rodrygo repeated shortly after after managing to score as well. The little boy asked him that if he scored a goal in the Cup final, he would dedicate it to him and they established the celebration together: the “i” for Ignacio.
“It was for Ignacio, a child I visited the day before yesterday at Juegaterapia, where there are children with cancer. He asked me to do the ‘I’ if I scored and it was for him“.
The fact that Rodrygo has fulfilled his promise and dedicated his goal in the Cup final to Ignacio shows once again his great human quality. It is a small but significant gesture that demonstrates the empathy and solidarity of a footballer with a fan who has fought against cancer. These types of actions are the ones that make the difference and make the footballers are true idols both on and off the pitch.
