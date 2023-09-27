The Peruvian soap opera ‘Carmine’ came to television through the screens of Panamericana in 1984 and was a success among the public in our country. Great national artists participated in it, such as Patricia Pereyra, Yvonne Frayssinet, among others. However, in the leading roles were Roberto Moll and Lourdes Berninzonwho will now act together again in ‘Perdóname’.

For this reason, in this note, we will tell you what characters the actors had in ‘Carmín’ and how they looked 38 years ago in the Panamerica Televisión novel.

Roberto Moll as Mariano Tovar in ‘Carmín’

Roberto Moll played Mariano Tovar in the Peruvian novel ‘Carmine’. Her character was one of the main ones and was directly related to the protagonist Fiorella Menchelli (Patricia Pereyra), who was her student at the Stella Maris Design Institute, in fiction. She falls in love with her teacher.

Roberto Moll was 36 years old in the novel 'Carmín'. Photo: Panamericana Television

Lourdes Berninzon as Claudia Menchelli in ‘Carmín’

Lourdes Berninzon was responsible for giving life to Claudia Menchellithe antagonist of the Peruvian soap opera ‘Carmín’ in 1984. This character was the evil and cruel aunt of the young Design student, Fiorella, who, upon becoming an orphan, is left in the care of her father’s sister.

Lourdes Berninzon was 26 years old in the novel ‘Carmín’. Photo: Panamericana Television

What was ‘Carmín’ about?

‘Carmine’ tells the story of Fiorella Menchelli, a young, upper-class orphan who lives with her aunt Claudia and takes classes at the Design Institute. Stella Maris. In this academic center he obtains great popularity and meets Mariano Tovar, his teacher, with whom he falls in love.