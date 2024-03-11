Raul Espinoza, better known by his stage name 'Care Chancho', has left a void in the hearts of his followers after his death on March 11. Famous for his participation in 'Los comedians ambulantes', Espinoza was a beloved and respected figure in the street comedy scene, as he left a legacy of laughter and joy.

The circumstances of his departure have raised numerous questions among fans and colleagues. 'Care Chancho', who faced health challenges in recent years, is remembered not only for his humor, but also for his resilience and fighting spirit.

What did Raúl Espinoza, the popular 'Care Chancho', die from?

Raul Espinoza, known in the artistic field as 'Care Chancho', faced serious health problems before his death. Beginning in 2018, the comedian dealt with complications from a brain tumor that caused him to lose strength in his limbs and have difficulty speaking. This condition profoundly affected her daily life and his career, although it never diminished his humorous spirit.

In 2019, Raúl experienced paralysis in his legs due to a herniated disc, initially detected in 2015. Despite undergoing an operation that allowed him to regain some mobility in his arms, Espinoza's struggle with his health was a battle. constant and challenging. Although it is not known exactly what Raúl Espinoza died of, it is believed that he left due to his deteriorating health.

Who was Raúl Espinoza, better known as 'Care Chancho'?

Raul Espinoza He won the hearts of Peruvians as 'Care Chancho', a traveling comedian whose presence on television and theaters in Lima became synonymous with genuine comedy and family entertainment. Since the 1990s and early 2000s, his talent and charisma positioned him as one of the pillars of the program 'Los comedians ambulantes', where his unique style of street humor captured the attention and laughter of a wide audience. audience.

The career of 'Care Chancho' was not limited to comedy. He was a mentor and father figure to many young comedians, by passing on your passion and knowledge to the next generation. His ability to transform everyday situations into moments of joy will be remembered by many as one of his greatest contributions to the world of entertainment in Peru.

What traveling comedians spoke out after the death of Raúl Espinoza, 'Care Chancho'?

The departure of 'Care Chancho' has moved the entire community of comedians in Peru, many of whom have used social networks to express their regret and pay tribute to their friend and colleague. 'Cholo Seferino', one of his stage companions shared an emotional message on Facebook, highlighting their friendship and Espinoza's artistic legacy.

“Today they gave me sad news. Today a great comedy artist, Raúl Espinoza, better known as 'Care Chancho', left us. A friend, partner and a great person. It's not goodbye, but see you later, friend. My sincere condolences to the family. RIP, 'Care Chancho',” reads his post.

Similarly, 'Chino Risas' spoke out on his networks, remembering Raúl as one of the best comedians he had ever met and an unforgettable friend.

