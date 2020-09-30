On Monday, the President held an expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium dedicated to the implementation of national projects.

First thing Vladimir Putin urged officials not to relax. “We should not postpone the solution of difficult issues until later:“ Now we will do something easier, and then … ”So that it does not happen as the people say: then – soup with a cat. To keep the work going. ” For example, Putin reminded the heads of regions about their responsibility for the growth of housing commissioning. The goal is to increase the volume of construction from 80 to 120 million square meters. m per year, so that every year at least 5 million families improve their living conditions.

It is clear that the pandemic is affecting the implementation of many plans. And the fight against it is not over yet, the President stressed. “Risks, dear friends, remain. I would like to ask you to remember this and show maximum responsibility for yourself and for those who are next to you. I ask you to follow all the recommendations of the experts … The result of common efforts to combat the spread of infection depends on everyone, so that you do not have to resort to large-scale practice of restrictions, which is sensitive for the economy and burdensome for people, again, like in spring. ”

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who heads the working group of the State Council “State and Municipal Administration”, proposed to extend a number of decisions taken during the pandemic until 2021. “The decisions that we made as temporary for 2020 in the field of finance, budget code, tax code must be extended for at least another year. Drafts of such laws will be worked out together with the government, they must be submitted to the Duma and adopted, ”the mayor said.