On the eve of the first meeting this year with the Russian president, his Belarusian counterpart was in the mood for a very detailed conversation.

Alexander Lukashenko assured that he was not going to Sochi to “ask for something”. “We are really with Putin We agreed long ago that at the beginning of the 20th of February we will meet and talk about some areas of our cooperation. But I want to say right away: here, as it always happens in Russia, some will pick up the agenda, and now, “Lukashenka will come to ask for as much as $ 3 billion”. No, I’m not going there to ask for something, ”the Belarusian president stressed.

According to the Kremlin, the agenda of the talks included “key issues of the development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance,” including large joint projects and the promotion of integration processes within the Union State.