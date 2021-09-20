Paris Saint Germain achieved yesterday his sixth win in as many rounds in Ligue 1. It was agonizing, thank you to a goal from Icardi in the last minute of the match they played against Lyon (2-1). However, that was not the main news of the crash.
What most caught everyone’s attention had to do with Lionel messi. The Argentine had started as a starter, but in the minute 75 and with 1-1 on the scoreboard, Pochettino decided to substitute him to give input to Achraf Hakimi. A decision that surprised and that, from the gestures he made, seemed not like the ’30’ of the set Parisian.
After the meeting, the Pochettino gave explanations when asked why he had changed the Argentine star: “They approach key matches and we must protect ourselves. Decisions are made by the entire team. I think everyone knows that we have a lot of great players, with a 35-man squad. We have to make decisions “
It should be remembered that Messi was not changed with a tie on the scoreboard since 2008. However, this year’s calendar of the Paris Saint Germain is expected to be very full and the squad is very broad, what falls within the explanation from the technician. Without going any further, this Wednesday they will play in Ligue 1 again against Metz.
“We have a game every 3 days and the priority is for the players to recover”
– Pochettino, on the change of Messi
Pochettino too he referred to this in his own press conference: “We have to work on that in training, but it is difficult because we have a game every three days and the priority is that players recover “
