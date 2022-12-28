Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabella Preysler They announced their relationship in 2015, by the magazine “Hello!” and today, through the same magazine, they announced their separation after 8 years. In 2015, the writer’s ex-wife, his cousin, Patricia Llosa, found out through the press that Mario had another partner. “Just a week ago we were in New York, celebrating our 50th anniversary of marriage. We ask that you respect our privacy, ”was what he declared then. Today, the Spanish journalist Pilar Vidal called her to ask what her reaction was about the end of the relationship that she started so suddenly and affected her life.

What has Patricia Llosa said after the breakup of Mario and Isabel Preysler?

In the Spanish program “Sálvame”, the journalist Pilar Vidal revealed that she had communicated with Patricia Llosa after the revelation of the end of the relationship of Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. “We have called Patricia Llosa and she has picked up the phone very affectionately, ”said Vidal.

“ I am happy in the Dominican Republic, the weather is great ”, says Vidal, who has said ex-wife of the writer. However, he also assured that Llosa “is not going to say anything at all, although knows well everything that has happened, since Mario Vargas Llosa He communicated it to his children two weekends ago, in a jovial tone”, the journalist narrated.

Likewise, Pilar Vidal has revealed that, according to sources close to Patricia Llosa“Isabella Preysler He hasn’t told the truth.”

How did Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler meet?

Although the romance between the two was made public in 2015, the couple had previously established communication. It was in 1986 when the two talked for the first time. The two were married and the socialite worked as a luxury collaborator for the magazine Hello!

Through a friend of the writer, she was able to contact him for an interview, the same one that took place in Missouri, USA. “I first saw Mario in St. Louis, Missouri, when I interviewed him in 1986 to Hello! From then on, Miguel (Boyer, her ex-husband) and I established a good friendship with Mario and his wife, which has been maintained throughout all these years, “revealed the also businesswoman.

As far as could be known, the writer was fascinated with the famous woman and, six months after the death of the ex-husband of Isabella PreyslerThey began a media love relationship.