Olivia Newton-Johniconic actress and singer who fell in love with movie lovers after giving life to Sandy Olsson in the movie “Grease”, passed away during the afternoon of Monday, August 8. The British-Australian artist had been diagnosed three times with breast cancer. This is what is known after his departure.

What was the cause of the actress’s death?

Olivia Newton-John earned a place in the hearts of moviegoers by bringing to life the sweet sandy in “Grease”. However, the artist suffered from a disease for more than 30 years: breast cancer. Thus, after different medical and alternative treatments, it became known that the famous could not overcome this disease.

Her husband, John Easterling, was in charge of using the official platforms of the celebrity to share with his followers the unfortunate news of his departure. Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time,” she wrote.

Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 Photo: Capture/Instagram

Relatives of Olivia Newton-John make a special request in networks

In addition to announcing his death, the family of Olivia Newton-John He addressed all those who wanted to pay tribute to the interpreter, in relation to the NGO that the singer had founded to support more people with the same situation:

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for more than 30 years, and has shared her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory. ”.

Olivia Newton learned to live with breast cancer. Photo: @therealonj/Instagram

John Travolta shares emotional farewell to Olivia Newton-John

Through their social networks, John Travolta shared an emotional message with his followers after the news was made public that Olivia Newton-John had passed away. The actor, who c he met the artist in the recordings of “Grease” wrote:

“My dearest Olivia, you made our lives better. Your impact was incredible. I love you very much. We will see each other on the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

John Travolta affected by the death of Olivia Newton-John. Photo: John Travolta/Instagram

Olivia Newton-John married her husband in Peru

Olivia Newton and her husband John Easterling share a tender history with Peru. The actress had revealed that she fell in love with her partner when traveling with a group of friends and discovering the natural beauties of our country:

“My husband and I took a vacation to Peru with some mutual friends and we fell in love on that trip. A year later we went back to the top of the mountain and got married. John has been going to Peru for over 20 years and he showed me how special it is to be there ”.