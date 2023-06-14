The reality show of Televisa‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, started with great success before the personalities that are part of the program in which they compete for a large sum of money.

One of the members of the program has become the eye of the hurricane due to the forceful statements what he did on the show.

Is about Sofia Rivera Torreswho from the beginning decided not to remain silent and express her opinion about the personality of the producer’s son John Osorio and Niurka MarcosEmilio Osorio.

And it is that the wife of Eduardo Videgaray called himself a “snout” to Emilio for revealing the ‘secrets’ of the rest of his classmates.

Given the accusations of the actress, Niurka’s fans did not hesitate to come out in defense of the young actor and attack Sofía, for which moments later the same vedette spoke about it.

It was through the platform of instagram that “The woman of the scandal” launched against Sofía Rivera for having criticized her beloved son.

“Well, it is their perception, (…) when people speak in those terms, it is that they have already lost their throne. Because, if she were intelligent, she would realize that she is a fully-fledged, recently married woman,” she said, later adding: “Emilio is 20 years old, that is, he is in full power to be mature, and she she would be in a position to be able to give him good advice, so she offends him and strategically she sees herself as the inept one.”

For Niurka, Sofia had ‘little intelligence‘, due to the way she acted within the reality show, and even highlights that she could be the next nominated and eliminated from LCDLFM.

