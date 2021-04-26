The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan is still facing crises one by one, after the case of pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr, who died yesterday following a judicial dispute, Ashraf Zaki, the captain of the acting professions, announced that the family of the late artist Ismail Yassin submitted a complaint to the Syndicate against the controversial actor.

This complaint came because of a scene in the Saturday episode of the series “Musa”, in which a young man embodied the character of Ismail Yassin, and between him and Ramadan, a dialogue which the family considered unworthy of the late artist, and therefore submitted an official complaint to the Syndicate of Theatrical Professions, demanding the right of Yassin Al-Adab and presenting A formal apology.

The family also added that it is not the first time that Ramadan criticized the late artist, as he had criticized in one of his media interviews the films of the famous Egyptian artist, which dealt with the army, and said that they offended the Egyptian forces.

On the other hand, Ramadan posted a post on his personal Facebook page in which he said: The character of Moses on his first working day in central Cairo in 1946, and because of his ignorance of cinema and artists, this saved him from a fraud by a person exploiting the similarities between him and the artist Ismail Yassin. In an indication that he did not mean the late artist, but rather his likeness.

In turn, the poet Ayman Bahjat Qamar announced that the family of the late artist had resorted to law, to take legal measures against the abuse he had suffered.

He said in a Facebook post that he is also close to the family, that the family of the late artist resorted to the law and assigned a senior lawyer to take legal action against Ramadan.