Ziyech’s initiative was widely praised on social media, as fans of the player expressed their pride in this generous step.

The British newspaper “The Sun” reported that Ziyash did not enter any dollar into his account from his participation with the Moroccan national team, as he used to donate all rewards to charities.

According to the same source, the Chelsea star will receive a reward of 262,000 pounds sterling (about 300,000 euros), after Morocco reached the Golden Square in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is money that the Moroccan international will donate.

Difficult childhood

Hakim Ziyech was born on March 19, 1993, in the Dutch city of Dronten, to parents of Moroccan origin, specifically in the eastern Berkane region, and he is the youngest of 9 brothers.

After the death of his father, in late 2003, after a long struggle with sclerosis, Hakim, who was then 10 years old, found himself in the bosom of the street, drinking, smoking and selling drugs, according to what was revealed by the British Daily Mail.

Miraculously, fate put the lost child in the path of Aziz Zulfiqar, a Moroccan soccer player who is one of the first players to play professionally in the Netherlands. This man pulled him out of loss and orphaned his father and put him back on the path of life, and at that time Ziyech’s football career actually started.

At the international level, Ziyash was called up for the first time to the Netherlands national team at the age of twenty in 2013. As for his story with the Atlas Lions, Badou Zaki, the former coach of Morocco, was the first to write its first lines.

With successive years of giving and brilliance, Ziyech’s value in the ball stock market increased, as Chelsea announced his purchase from Ajax Amsterdam for a fee of 40 million euros.

Hakim Ziyech is currently considered one of the most prominent players in the Moroccan national team, and the one the fans rely on most to reach as far as possible.

Great generosity

There are frequent stories about the generosity of Ziyash, who grew up in a poor family, and who is well aware of the harshness of life and the meaning of being needy.

As soon as he receives the “pocket money”, he hands it over to the escorts, baggage holders, and women in charge of cleaning, whether he is inside or outside Morocco, and many times Ziyash opens the financial envelope to increase the amount from his own money, according to the sayings of those close to him.

On the other hand, the Moroccan player carries out many humanitarian initiatives and actions, including his volunteering to work on a project for a center specializing in the care of children and youth in trouble, as he invited them to the match of his former team, Dutch club Twente.