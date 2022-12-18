Messi has won the World Cup. The best soccer player in history has achieved the title that was missing from his amazing record. He did it when he was 35 years old, in what was probably his last chance, and having to defeat the best talent among his heirs, the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, who scored three goals in the final.

With this victory, Messi also projects his legend on the Albiceleste. He already had great successes in his clubs, especially in Barcelona, ​​but with the national team he accumulated disappointments: four lost finals. Perhaps seeing the end of his career near, in 2021 and 2022 the Argentine has changed that reality: in just a year and a half Messi has lifted a Copa América and a World Cup.



Messi’s World Cup… in goals

Messi has carried his team on his back, a role that was required of him from off the field. Of the 15 goals that Argentina has scored in the World Cup, the Rosario has scored seven. Four of them from 11 meters and another three in play, almost all decisive. Since the round of 16, he has scored in every game, leaving the final with a brace.



Messi’s World Cup… in assists

The Argentine, who has received the World Cup Golden Ball, has also been the best player if goals and assists per minutes played are taken into account. In addition to his seven goals, Messi has given three passes that ended in a goal, and this is without counting others in which he started the play or was decisive in it, such as the goal scored by Di María in the final. His contribution is close to a goal or assist for every 90 minutes.

Messi’s World Cup… in almost everything else

The crack The Argentine was once again not only for his goals and assists: he was among the best for completed dribbles, progressive passes, accuracy and expected assists. Actually, he played further back and stands out more in creation than in goal: without counting penalties, his goal production was not spectacular.

By comparison, Mbappé was better at pure finishing, ranking in the 99th percentile—above all or nearly all—in goals, expected goals, or shots.

A final for glory

Messi needed penalties to crown his career, in a game that he had won until minute 80, when Mbappé’s fury appeared. French and Argentines played the end of their lives, determined to make it go down in history. As the graph shows, there were 60 minutes for Argentina —which gained a two-goal lead— and 30 for France —which matched them. Then came an extension that also ended in a draw: Messi had to score point-blank to put his team ahead again, but again Mbappé tried to deny him fate.

Both scored in the lottery, but fate allowed Messi to complete his legend with the most difficult title of all.

sources and glossary

expected goals The goals that a player or a team should have scored with their shots, adding the probability that each one had of ending in a goal. The calculation of the statistics takes into account the position of the shot, the type of shot or the position of the goalkeeper.

Momentum of the party Which team is creating more dangerous situations in each minute. It is calculated from the recent ball possessions of each team and their probability of ending in a goal. Controlling the ball has a different value depending on the position: it is not the same danger to retain the ball between your central defenders as it is to take it into the opponent’s small area.

