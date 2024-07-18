The Mexican actress Geraldine Bazán took legal action against Maxine Woodside, Well, the famous journalist said something on her show that she took badly, she shouldn’t have and for that reason she didn’t want to sit back and do nothing.

Geraldine Bazanex-wife of Gabriel Sotoboth parents of two minors, took legal action against the communicator because she spread inappropriate information about her, which she also considers aggressive, according to several news portals.

In a recent broadcast of the program Maxine Woodside ‘Everything for women’, the journalist made several comments about Geraldine Bazán related to her private life, intimate, as she mentioned the alleged conception of Elisa Marie, the first daughter that Geraldine and Gabriel Soto had.

Geraldine Bazán Instagram Photo

But Geraldine Bazán not only sued Maxine Woodside, but also her reporters Vicky López and Marco Silva, who allegedly participated in the inappropriate comments that the journalist made about Geraldine Bazán.

For the above, Maxine Woodside is prohibited from commenting on Geraldine Bazan and her daughters Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda, nor try to communicate with them, as stated in official documents from the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, which have been presented by various media outlets and also on social networks.

The lawsuit states that if Maxine Woodside does not carry out the prohibitions imposed by the authority, there would be consequences, including a heavy fine.

But what did Maxine Woodside say about Geraldine Bazán? The program mentioned that on the first night that Geraldine Bazán and Gabriel Soto went out, they ‘got pregnant’: “First, how did she get married? That didn’t count. They went out for one night and that night she got pregnant,” Woodside mentions.

Geraldine Bazán and daughters. Instagram photo

“She even mentioned the name of the hotel where they met. A month later she said, ‘What do you think, Gabriel? That day she got it on,’” Vicky Lopez mentions, and Maxine Woodside adds: “It was just the tip, but what do you think…? That day it hit.”

In a press release, Geraldine Bazán regrets Maxine Woodside’s comments and points out that she was the object or victim of gender-based media violence, and that her daughters are also affected by these comments and that is why she decides to proceed legally.

Mrs. Rosalba Ortiz, mother of Geraldine Bazan, She also spoke out against Maxime Woodside for those inappropriate comments that led the actress to take legal action against the journalist and her team.