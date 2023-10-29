‘Friends’ It was one of the most successful TV series of all time. Throughout its 10 seasons, the protagonists reached the hearts of the public and managed to become great stars in the medium. Therefore, there was great shock when, on Saturday, October 28, the death of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in fiction, was announced.

Matthew Perry dies at 54

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Mattthew Perry.”Warner Bros. said in a statement, continuing: “Matthew was an incredibly talented actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world and his legacy will live on in the hearts of many people. This is a heartbreaking day. We send our love to his family, his loved ones and all his fans.”

What was the cause of Matthew Perry’s death?

Matthew Perry He was found dead in his home in Los Angeles. Apparently, The cause of death would be directly related to a drowning accident..

The TMZ portal, the first to report the death, noted that a first aid team received an emergency call for a suspected cardiac arrest and arrived at the scene to try to revive the actor, but there was no success.

Police sources confirmed to the aforementioned media that no drugs were found and stated that there is no evidence of any crime. Investigations are still ongoing.

