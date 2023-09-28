Mathematics, science and fairy tales and stories for his son: what we read in the blog that Martino Benzi edited for a few months in 2012 and 2013

While we ask ourselves why Martino Benzi, an esteemed 67-year-old computer engineer from Alessandria, exterminated his family, including himself, we are also trying to understand who this man was. Some answers could be found in the blog that he edited for some time and in which he talked about himself and in some cases also his family.

Everyone is in shock Alexandria for what happened yesterday morning. Martino Benzi, a 67-year-old software engineer, killed his wife, his son and his mother-in-law, before taking his own life.

No one is able to give one yet explanation or to find a valid reason why an apparently calm man, belonging to an equally ‘normal’ and respectable family, could have carried out a similar gesture.

While the authorities they investigate to understand what actually happened in his mind, we also try to understand who he was Martino Benzi. And to do so, many have visited and read his blog, where the man talked about himself for a few months in the period between 2012 and 2013.

Martino Benzi’s blog

I am someone who – born in 1956 – decided to have a child at fifty, the age at which some of my school friends became grandparents. So don’t be surprised if this blog, at times, presents contents that are strangely incongruous for the calm gentleman that I should and would like to be.

As he showed up Benzi to his readers, therefore immediately talking about himself sonto whom he subsequently also dedicated other letters.

In his articles Martino had talked about his passions, such as recreational mathematics and scientific dissemination. But also what he, although he was interested in, he had decided not to talk too much about. As the politics for example.

Son. He several times he had talked about Matteo and, albeit ironically, how proud he was of him. Of the first tooth lost or of tales, then became stories, which he had told him as a child or written for him, for when he became a teenager. Below is an excerpt from his writings: