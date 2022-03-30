Senegal qualified at the expense of Egypt after Mane scored the last penalty kick, to qualify the Teranga Lions for the World Cup for the third time in their history.

Mane said in televised statements after the end of the match: “I think it was a difficult match for both teams. With the push of the fans, we did not stop at all and we knew that Egypt would make the match difficult and strong for us, and on two days we sought to press hard to score the goal.”

He added, “The Egyptian team prevented us from scoring and playing fast football, and this is what we wanted. Perhaps we were more fortunate than Egypt in the penalty shootout.”

Mane sent a message to his colleague, Mohamed Salah, the star of the Egyptian national team, saying: “He lost twice and I won twice and I am more fortunate than him because I won both times. I am very proud because the dream of reaching the World Cup came to me and I achieved that and we won the African Cup of Nations.”

Senegal won the African Cup of Nations at the expense of Egypt on penalties for the first time in its history, and the Teranga Lions booked their place in the World Cup in the same way, after each team won at home 1-0.