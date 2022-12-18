In the 2022 Qatar World Cup final against France, Lionel Scaloni surprised everyone by placing Ángel Di María on the left side when the player who emerged from Rosario Central usually works on the right side. This was one of the keys to the very good first half that the albiceleste team played and which allowed them to lead 2-0 at halftime.
The objective of the coach of the Argentine National Team was to transfer the game to the left side of the field so that Fideo would be the most unbalanced player in the albiceleste attack. In addition, this allowed him to attack a central defender turned right back such as Jules Koundé who lived a true nightmare when Di María was on the pitch.
This was influenced by the goal plays of the Argentine team. Demebélé, who had a terrible game and who was substituted before the end of the first half, committed a penalty that was turned into a goal by Lionel Messi and then Di María ended up scoring the second goal for the Argentine team with a great counterattack and a subsequent definition by about Hugo Lloris.
Moving the game to this side of the field also allowed him to keep the ball away from the feet of Kylian Mbappé, the most decisive player of the French team. This allowed Argentina to dominate the match and minimize the damage of the winger who shone in the World Cup.
This tactical decision by Scaloni was key for the team throughout the 64 minutes that the Juventus player was on the field and who left with some physical discomfort. Scaloni surprised Deschamps and Argentina won the World Cup for the third time in its history.
