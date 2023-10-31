Lautaro Martínez is experiencing a special moment in his career since he is the leader, scorer and idol of one of the biggest teams in Italy such as Inter Milan, which reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season. Besides, the bull He is a key piece for Lionel Scaloni’s Argentine National Team, which is the current American, Finalissima and World champion after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In other words, in a few words, he is living a dream present for any player.
This situation, obviously, draws the attention of the most important teams around the planet and, if we talk about this, we must mention Real Madrid. The White House team is looking for a replacement for Karim Benzema after the Frenchman headed to Saudi Arabia football. One of those targeted to occupy this space is the aforementioned Lautaro Martínez and the rumors have been present since the Frenchman’s situation happened.
Given this situation, at the Ballon d’Or gala (where the Argentine footballer finished in 20th place), he was asked about the rumors about a possible transfer to Spanish football, to which he responded: “It is clear that Real Madrid is an important team but my head and my heart are always with Inter. I am very happy there.” This statement is a clear sign that the forward who emerged in Racing is aware of what he represents in the Nerazzurri team but also for all the fans of the Italian team.
If the white team’s managers move forward with this negotiation, the transfer would be for a very large figure since Lautaro Martínez is valued at €100 million per page Transfermarkt.
