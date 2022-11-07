Karina Rivera She is one of the most beloved children’s entertainers on Peruvian television. Her artistic career on the small screen took a 180º turn when she was presented as the host of a program for boys and girls called “Karina and Timoteo”.

In the following note, we review how her name became known in front of and behind the scenes, and who was the person who helped her to have a notable presence in the field.

“Karina and Timothy”. Photo: Capture/America TV

First television appearance

The former partner of Timothy He won the affection of many children for his tenderness, charisma and friendliness. Before being the child driver that many remember, she was the image of two television programs.

A very young Karina Rivera appeared as a model for the lottery program called “Bing Cranch”, which was broadcast by Frequencia Latina (now Latina).

That same year, 1993, he became part of “Gisela in America”space in which he developed his talent in animation.

In an interview with Hugo Rodríguez for his YouTube channel, he told how he entered the América TV program. “ I got to the queue and saw more than 5,000 guys trying to work alongside Gisela Valcárcel”, he recalled.

As an anecdote, he recounted that once Gisela missed a program and the producer told the models to lead it. The microphone reached her hands and began to animate the program. The next day, “Señito” congratulated her for it.

Jump to fame with “Karina and Timoteo”

After the cancellation of “Hello, Yola”, hosted by Yola Polastri, the directors of the channel proposed him to animate a children’s block. It was thus that he was in charge of “Utiliniños”, in 1995.

The rest is known history. She went on to have her own program called “Karina y Timoteo”, which was one of the most popular in the country.