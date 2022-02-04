And the official Liverpool page on Facebook quoted Klopp as saying: “Yesterday when the coach of the Egyptian national team was expelled, I saw Salah talking to the players and the whole group.”

He added, “All these things and leadership matters that he (Mohamed Salah) acquires, of course, make us happy.”

Through his comment, it appears that Klopp followed the match, which was gathered yesterday evening, Thursday, between the Egyptian team and its Cameroonian counterpart, for the African Cup semi-final.

Egyptian observers took advantage of what the “Reds” coach said, to demand him, through their comments on the publication, to renew the contract of “Mo Salah”.

One of them said: “Ok, renewing the contract, and the captain’s armband. What news with you?” Another said, “Do not forget to renew Salah’s contract or the Liverpool captain’s badge.”

Yesterday evening, the Egyptian national team qualified for the final of the “Cannes” after winning the penalty shootout over Cameroon.