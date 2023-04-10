The death of the singer Julian Figueroa has shocked the world of entertainment and music in Mexico and Latin America. The artist, son of the actress Maribel Guardia and the late singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian, left this world on the night of Sunday, April 9, 2023. One of the reasons why he has perplexed thousands of his fans is his young age, since he was 27 years old. What is known about the causes of the singer’s death? Here we tell you.

What did the Mexican singer Julián Figueroa die of?

Julian Figueroa he remembered his father one day before he died. April 8 was the birthday of his parent and, therefore, he reminisced about his life. “Sometimes, you have to stop pretending that everything is honey and flakes, and recognize when we feel devastated by the death of someone we love, not to stay in sadness forever, but to accept the pain and get out of it“He wrote on his social networks.

After a few hours of publishing that statement, Figueroa died of a heart attack. “They found him unconscious in his room, while I was in the theater. They called 911 and, when the ambulance and the police arrived, they found him lifeless, with no trace of violence,” his mother revealed. Maribel Guardia. The medical report indicated that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.

Imelga Garza: Julián Figueroa leaves wife and son

Julian Figueroa was married to Imelda Garza TunonMexican model born in Veracruz on December 5, 1996. The couple met in 2013 and, after four years of relationship, they got married.

Later, they had only one son, named José Julián. So far, his wife has not ruled on the death of the singer.

