Juan Grabois came out to respond to Jorge Lanata after the journalism for All host presented a report denouncing a alleged irregularity in the purchase of the State to a cooperative linked to the social leader.

“Last week they accused us of a Chinese-Soviet galactic conspiracy against Iván Duque. Today they accuse us of selling potatoes at a premium. If they hate us enough to lie so grossly, we will be doing something goodGrabois tweeted wryly.

The mention of Grabois to Iván Duque -president of Colombia- made reference to the expulsion suffered by the leader when he tried to enter that country together with a delegation of human rights.

Last week we were accused of a Sino-Soviet galactic conspiracy against Iván Duque. Today they accuse us of selling potatoes at a premium. If they hate us enough to lie so grossly, we will be doing something right. Here is the response of the horticulturists: https://t.co/jYB1T4cuYa – Juan Grabois (@JuanGrabois) June 7, 2021

Thus, Lanata denounced on Sunday night – on the return of PPT in its tenth year – that the Ministry of Social Development bought potatoes from the Unión de Productores Familiares cooperative -which belongs to the MTE Rural- with values ​​5 times more expensive than those that are obtained in the Central Market.

According to the television report, it was for the acquisition of 30,000 bags of 5 kilos of potatoes. The organization – the report pointed out – quoted them at 610 pesos, about 122 per kilo.

From Journalism for All they assured that if he had paid at Central Market prices the amount allocated for Social Development – directed by Daniel Arroyo – would have been 3,000,000 pesos, about 15,000,000 less.

Lanata says the purchase is 5kg of potatoes at $ 120xkg. Our offer, presented on the COMPRAR portal, is a 7kg bag of assorted vegetables and fruits: tomato, cabbage, eggplant, carrot, onion, orange, apple, pear, peach, banana, cucumber, potato, chard and mandarin. pic.twitter.com/o40N11mcf4 – MTE (@mteargentina) June 7, 2021

In this context, Grabois replied on his Twitter account the response uploaded by the Excluded Workers Movement (MTE).

“Lanata says that the purchase is 5 kg of potatoes at $ 120xkg. Our offer, presented in the portal BUY, It is a 7kg bag of assorted vegetables and fruits: tomato, cabbage, eggplant, carrot, onion, orange, apple, pear, peach, banana, cucumber, potato, chard and mandarin, “the organization tweeted along with an image of the statement.

They added: “There are no overpricing or irregularities. All information is public and is available to anyone. Those who want to do serious journalism, on the BUY website can find the specifications with all the details “.

A cooperative with history

Minister Daniel Arroyo also tweeted that “not yet materialized the award or purchase process “.

In the explanation of the Ministry of Social Development it is accepted that in the system some data -such as that the bags were 5 and not 7 kilos-, they look wrong, although not in the tender specifications.

According to the MTE, the cooperative in question “It is not from Juan Grabois or from any person in particular”, but from the 400 family producer members of the La Plata Horticultural Belt.

However, the link to Grabois was reflected in the Lanata report documents. The cooperative is the same one that was involved in the taking of field of the former Minister of Agriculture Luis Miguel Etchevehere.

Likewise, in the defense replicated by Grabois, they argued that the prices offered by the Cooperativa Unión de Productores Familiares “are prices that compete in the market“and published a comparative table.

They concluded on Twitter: “Mr. Lanata lies and seeks to despise our work and effort. We trust that the Ministry of Social Development will not be intimidated by the sowers of false news, and we will continue working to ensure that healthy food reaches the table of our people. “

The cooperative’s offer is part of a process of direct hire of the ministry.

DS