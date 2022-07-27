“JB on ATVs” It is one of the most successful humorous programs on Peruvian television, not only because of its funny sketches, but also because of the great arrival that its members had towards the public over the years. For example, one of the figures most loved and claimed by fans is Joao Castillo, who curiously has been absent in recent editions.

In this note we tell you much more about the comedian and what his life was like before he became one of the great stars of the cast of Jorge Benavides.

YOU CAN SEE: Joao Castillo ‘disappeared’ from “JB en ATV” and fans demand his return

Who is João Castillo?

Joao Castillo He became known for having been part of the last two humorous programs of Jorge Benavides: “El wasap de JB” and “JB en ATV”. In his beginnings on TV, he characterized a security agent in the Doctora Pollo sketch, but later he became more prominent, appearing in important segments, such as Aunt Gloria’s casting.

The absence of Joao Castillo in “JB en ATV” has drawn attention. Photo: Capture ATV / Instagram / Jorge Benavides

What did you study and what did you do before?

During an interview for the “D-Day” program, Joao Castillo said that he studied Business Administration and that he also worked as a soccer coach .

At another point, the comedian revealed that for a time he was dedicating himself to carrying out the taxi service and that it was during that time that a producer contacted him to ask him to transfer some guests who were appearing on JB’s television space.

Later, JB called him to participate in his show. “I arrived in 2017 to do a sketch with Luis Miguel. They didn’t call me again until eight months after he started ‘Cat locked up’, where I acted as security for Dr. Pollo, ”he narrated.

Joao Castillo accompanied Jorge Benavides in “El wasap de JB”. Photo: The Republic

Joao Castillo leaves “JB en ATV” and fans ask for his return

In recent weeks, fans of “JB en ATV” noticed that Joao Castillo was not present in the sketches, so they began to wonder what had happened to him and expressed their wishes that he return to the show soon.

So far, the reason for the comedian’s absence has not been revealed, but many hope it is just a vacation.

Joao Castillo celebrates receiving a peculiar award from JB in ATV. Photo: ATV capture

Controversial message from Joao Castillo

“Your peace is more important than driving yourself crazy trying to understand why something happened the way it did. Let go of that and rest ”, can be read in the publication that Joao Castillo made through his official account on his Instagram.