Jill Biden, the US president’s wife, said in a televised appearance that the role of the first lady is “a little more difficult” than she expected.

And the American newspaper, “New York Daily News”, reported that President Joe Biden joined his wife in a part of the “CBS Sunday Morning” program, which provided a look at

The life of the number 1 married couple in America.

“I think it’s a little bit more difficult than I imagined,” said Jill Biden, 70, of her role as first lady. “It’s not a job you do, it’s a lifestyle you live, it’s 24 hours a day.”

The first lady curtly dismissed questions about the 79-year-old’s mental fitness, saying: “I think that’s ridiculous.” When asked if she thinks that his approval rating among the people will improve once his achievements reach the citizens, she said: I think so.