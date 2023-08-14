Jean Carlo Simancas, a famous Venezuelan soap opera actor, recently revealed details of his relationship with former Miss Venezuela Maye Brandt. On Sunday, August 13, the interview conducted by the journalist Luis Olavarrieta was broadcast on YouTube, in which the gallant of gallants recounted how he met his second wife, as well as what happened after her suicide. . What did he say about the model? HERE we tell you.​

Jean Carlo Simancas: what did he say about Maye Brandt?

Jean Carlo Simancas is a well-known Venezuelan telenovela actor who has participated in multiple productions for more than five decades. Likewise, he was widely known for his love relationships: he was married five times and had two children.

However, his marriage to Miss Venezuela Maye Brandt In 1981, she generated a lot of media attention, even more so when the model decided to make an attempt on her life a year later. “Maye Brandt was my great pain, my great joy”commented Simancas as soon as Luis Olavarrieta touched on the subject.

Then, the actor was encouraged to tell how they met: he went to lunch and as soon as he saw the model, the crush was instantaneous. In fact, he was unaware that Brandt had been crowned Miss Venezuela, since she had just returned from Puerto Rico. “I bump into two absolutely devastating green eyes, that unforgettable look”he detailed.

Maye Brandt was the actor’s second wife. Photo: edition by Jazmín Ceras/Noticias 24 Carabobo/Twitter

Jean Carlo Simancas and Maye Brandt: how was their relationship?

“It was the most organic relationship I’ve ever had,” said the 71-year-old heartthrob. And, apparently, it was like that, because a month and a half after they met, the actor asked her to marry him. “I told him ‘look, either you marry me or I’m going to die’, because I couldn’t live like this anymore”, this in reference to the exhausting schedule of both.

But not everything was pink. The union of the actor and the model did not have the approval of Brandt’s father or stepmother and, before long, the press took the same side: “two against the world, it was a bit like that”. “The siege was constant, so much so that we decided by mutual agreement that magazines and articles would not enter the house,” he explained.

Jean Carlo mentioned that “all that time was beautiful”, and that his departure was painful because, as he himself recounted, “it got out of hand”.

Simancas married Brandt shortly after meeting her. Photo: Top Vzla

What happened to Maye Brandt? Jean Carlo Simancas responds

When Luis Olavarrieta asked what really happened to Maye Brandt, Jean Carlo Simancas pointed out that despite the fact that a specialist on the subject explained to him that “when a person is suicidal, they commit suicide sooner or later”, To date, he has not been able to understand his death..

“It was too tremendous a blow and there are too many years thinking about the same nonsense, knowing that it was never going to solve it, because the pain is never going to solve it,” he added.

The actor recounted that the day the authorities discovered his wife’s suicide, they kept him under surveillance to “prevent her from doing something stupid”, something that Simancas asserts is impossible for him to commit. “I believe that life is tremendously respectable and we as human beings have to respect it until the end. (…). That’s a miracle, a gift, a gift and you can’t trample on a gift,” she said.