Love smiles at you. Jasmine Pinedo She was one of the guests of the program “El reventonazo de la Chola” in its Christmas edition. During the interview carried out in said space, Ernest PimenteHe consulted her about the rumors that revolve around her new sentimental situation. This is because the former reality girl had advanced in her morning, “More shows”, that she was giving herself a new opportunity in the love field after having separated several years ago from the father of her daughter, Gino Assereto.

What did Jazmín Pinedo say about her new partner?

The ‘Chinita’ told the Chola Chabuca that it is true that he is starting a relationship with a person who would be from abroad. “I am calm and happy. My heart is happy and that’s what’s important.”, revealed.

“Today, I can tell you that I was not looking for anything. But when God puts someone in your path, I am in a position not to deny that and I can tell you that my heart is very happy.” Pinedo recounted.

Jazmín Pinedo confirmed romance in “More shows”

Days prior to your interview with the Chola Chabuca“Choca” Mandros hinted that her co-worker, Jazmín Pinedo, would not be single and that she would have traveled to Uruguay to meet her boyfriend again.