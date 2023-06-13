“The Great Chef: Celebrities” introduced the Peruvian audience to Javier Masías Carvajal, 44, a food critic who has achieved wide acceptance despite his feared opinions, although he sees himself “as a boy who laughs all day,” as he told The Republic. Before entering television, he stood out as a food journalist, but he began his career writing about fashion and along the way realized that he liked more to create cooking texts. “I was in a gastronomic country and I had the possibility to write stories about it”, he pointed out in the podcast “The power of the kitchen”. His hobby led him to publish, in 2016, the book “Bitute: the taste of Lima”, along with Gaston Acurio. But he also developed another project, this time as an entrepreneur.

What did Javier Masías do?

Before “The Great Chef: Famous” and in parallel to his work as a food critic, Javier Masías dedicated himself to managing his own bookstore, Babel. The project was born at the suggestion of his colleague, the journalist Jackie Becker, who proposed to open a small store in Barranco, with select content on art, music, gastronomy, literature, among others. “He suggested that I select the books I wanted. For me it was as if someone told me: ‘I’ll give you an amusement park, a personal Disneyland,’” he told Cosas.

The business was joined by a third partner, engineer Francisco Carrionand so Babel opened its doors in 2016. “We try to have the best translation of the authors that interest us, the most beautiful edition possiblethat has prestige or, if it does not, that we believe in its quality beyond its fame”, Javier Masías commented to the “Armando Paredes” portal.

Francisco Carrión, Javier Masías and Jacqueline Becker. Photo: Things

However, Babel was only open to the public for eight months, but it returned in 2018, this time with chef Rafael Osterling, owner of the Rafael, Brasserie and El Mercado restaurants, as a partner. “I loved what Javier had done in Babel de Barranco and I was very sorry that it closed. And since we are very good friends, I proposed to reopen it somewhere else, we found this place and I became his partner, ”he told Luces.

Javier Masías opened his Babel bookstore in Miraflores, in the inclan house. “This is a house with its own history, built in the 1930s. Half a century before that, the war with Chile was being fought on this site,” he explained.

Javier Masías’ Babel bookstore is still operational. She has 18,300 followers on Instagram and one of her most commented releases was the literary debut of actress Vanessa Saba, with her book “The sloping street” in last April.

Rafael Osterling and Javier Masias. Photo: Javier Masías Instagram

