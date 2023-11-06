Iván Cruz died today, November 6, 2023, at 77 years of age. The singer had faced a large number of physical ailments that complicated his state of health. The bolero player’s wife confirmed his death and also gave details of the reasons behind his departure. What did he say? Find out all the details in this note.

What were the causes of Iván Cruz’s death?

The world of music has lost one of its great exponents. Yolanda Floreswife of the performer, was the one who communicated the sensitive news of the departure of the ‘King of Bolero’ in a communication with RPP.

In that sense, Flores revealed that his partner had several illnesses that affected his health, in addition to the fact that he had also contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic, which affected him even more.

“He had been treated at the Naval Hospital, but I took him to the emergency room on Friday, he died this morning,” said Yolanda, in communication with Trome. Initially, it was made public that the remains of Iván Cruz would be held in said health facility, however, the location was changed and now it will be held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture.

According to the version of the singer’s wife, Cruz’s death was due to organ damage caused by diabetes from which the artist had been suffering for quite some time. “He had complications with his liver and kidney. “It is a great pain for us.”said the interpreter’s widow.

