The “green” passport, which includes a QR code, has just been introduced for the vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s too early to talk about their contribution to the fight against the pandemic. But they obviously made life easier for those who were vaccinated. The holder of the passport, having scanned the QR code, can get to the museum, theater, swimming pool, gym, etc. For those who do not have it, the lockdown remains in force. The passport is valid for 6 months after the second dose of vaccination.

Here is what Mark Katzenelson, chairman of the Israeli Medical Tourism Association, says about the innovation: “As soon as we realized that the group of mistrust existed – this is 3-5%, which affects 95% of those who doubt – work with the population began. I, like any normal person, had fears whether to be vaccinated or not. But the people respected by me were convincing that there was no danger, so in the end I went and grafted myself. My “green” passport is about to be valid. During the pandemic, I was in isolation twice – after flying on business trips to countries in the “red zone”. A nightmare. With the new document, I no longer face isolation. And the first thing I will do when my document works is go to a fitness club. I think that the desire to be grafted over time will arise in many – I personally do not see any other way to start the old, dock-like life. “

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) also announced the launch of digital travel passports with information on vaccination against COVID-19 at the end of March.