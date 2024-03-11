We all have one mission in lifea mission that we can forget, avoid, ignore, or recognize and fulfill.

That mission is be happy, live in harmony and with a decent standard of living; The problem is that we like to believe that others will be in charge of providing us with those satisfiers.

The incredible thing is that we have all the life expecting the same thing and we don't learn that that's not true.

Each of us is responsible from his destinationeach of us, as we have expressed before, reaps what we sow, that is natural law.

Every day we express that we want justicebetter education and health, a more democratic country and a more honest government, but we never ask ourselves: What do I do to achieve it? Am I doing enough?

And by answering ourselves honestly, perhaps most of us would accept that we do very little or nothing. But it is never too late to start and today is the time to move from “desiring” to “acting.”

It is time to be less visceral and more cerebral, less emotional and more rational, less apathetic and more participatory, less idealistic and more analytical.

It is time to remember the lessons that our ancestors gave us with their actions, to remember our ancestral cradle and recognize that we came into the world to fulfill a mission and that by being born in this wonderful country we are obliged to fulfill the task inherent to being Mexican.

The task of doing our bit to make our country a better place to live, a place with better education, a better health system, more security, a nation without corruption, opacity, without impunity and without abuses.

And that's why we come to this world, to be happy and to be supportive so that those around us are also happy.

Let's stop asking ourselves what am I going to receive? Let's better ask the question: What am I going to give?

Let's stop just waiting and start acting, our loved ones require it and our country deserves it.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let's make a pact to do justice to this nation.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. March 11, 2024

