Mohamed Kenawy (Cairo)

Tunisian star Hend Sabry has resumed her artistic activity as an actress and producer by preparing to film her latest drama, the series “Search for Ola”, which she is starring and is also producing in her second production experience after the movie “Zahrat Halab”.

Hend Sabry said in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad: The series is scheduled to be shown on the “Netflix” network, and the work is directed by Hadi Al-Bagouri, written by Ghada Abdel-Aal, and a story, script and dialogue by Maha Al-Wazir and Ghada Abdel-Aal, during which I embody the character of “Ola Abdel-Sabour”, which I previously presented in The series “I Want to Get Married”, to discuss the new work, what Ola has reached after the passage of years.

Hind added: The series “Searching for Ola” is not a second part of the series “I Want to Get Married”, but we only took the character of Ola Abdel-Sabour from it, and the difference between them is that we will see the development of Ola’s personality after 10 years have passed and how she has dealt with and the changes that have occurred to her and these changes have occurred For all of us, it occurred to society during that period, and I do not hide from you my fear of this adventure and risk, but at the same time I am very excited about it and hope that the viewers will like it.

Hind continues: Through this series, I am going through the production experience for the second time, as I have previously participated in the production of the movie “Zahrat Halab”, and in fact, production is still one of my dreams, and it is an enjoyable experience despite all its troubles and the responsibility that falls on me, as I am not an actress and responsible for my role. Only, but I am responsible for all the elements of the work, and I hope and dream to do more work and continue to repeat the experience.

And about showing the series on electronic platforms and its impact on the drama industry, Hind said: Electronic platforms are very important for the industry, and I see it as an opportunity to produce more high-quality and elaborate works, as well as an opportunity to create job opportunities for various groups working in the artistic field, presenting new heroes and competition between actors, and allowing the production of dramatic forms. It is different, as it is no longer limited to competing during the Ramadan season only or showing series of 30 episodes, but has contributed to creating multiple dramatic seasons throughout the year and series in one, two and five episodes without being linked to a specific number of episodes.

Hind indicated that, in the coming days, she will resume filming her remaining scenes in the movie “Kira and the Jinn” with Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz. She said: I am very excited to complete this experience, because through it I am going through a new experience in cinema and with director Marwan Hamed and written by Ahmed Murad, as they enter me into a different world as if it were their own in the cinema, as happened with my participation in the second part of “The Blue Elephant.” The film deals with the revolution of 19 It is a period that has not been presented much in the cinema and deserves to be watched by the audience. Of course, I feel great pleasure in presenting characters from different eras and times, and it is one of the advantages of acting that it takes you to the past with all its details and you live its details of makeup, clothes, streets and cars, and you feel as if you have moved in a time machine, whether to the past or the future.